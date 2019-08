SAN ANTONIO - An blood drive will be held at two San Antonio locations on Thursday to honor the 22 victims killed in the El Paso shooting.

Mujeres Hispanas Por Mejor Justicia will be holding the drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart at 1603 Vance Jackson and at The Junction Antiques at 1704 Blanco Road.

They need blood types O, B+, B- and platelets for anyone who can donate to help victims.

For more information, call 726-999-7323.

