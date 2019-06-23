No injuries reported in major fire at Schertz hotel

SCHERTZ, Texas - Several firefighter units responded to flames at a Schertz hotel Saturday night.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn at Farm to Market Road 3009 and I-35.

Chris Cantu, a KSAT 12 viewer, shared video of the scene. In the video, flames are seen shooting from the hotel.

Two witnesses said they were driving along I-35 when they saw "huge, bright flames" shooting from the hotel. They said they rushed to park and see what was going on, noting that such a sight was uncommon for their small town.

Officials at the scene said, so far, there have been no injuries reported, but officials are conducting a headcount to ensure everyone is accounted for.

