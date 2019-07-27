News

Cyber tip leads to arrest of man accused of sharing child porn

SAN ANTONIO - A cyber tip led to the arrest of a man accused of sharing child pornography.

Police in Boerne worked alongside the Kendall County District Attorney's Office to make the arrest.

Jeremy Ryan Baese, 18, was arrested Wednesday.

A special victims’ prosecutor got a tip that Baese was asking for and sending the images on a social media website.

Investigators said he transmitted pictures of nude children as young as 6 years old.

Baese faces two to 20 years in prison for each image.

