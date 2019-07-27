Cyber tip leads to arrest of man accused of sharing child porn

SAN ANTONIO - A cyber tip led to the arrest of a man accused of sharing child pornography.
Police in Boerne worked alongside the Kendall County District Attorney's Office to make the arrest.
Jeremy Ryan Baese, 18, was arrested Wednesday.
A special victims’ prosecutor got a tip that Baese was asking for and sending the images on a social media website.
Investigators said he transmitted pictures of nude children as young as 6 years old.
Baese faces two to 20 years in prison for each image.
