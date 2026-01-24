How to prep vehicle for possible icy roads this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – If you absolutely need to travel this weekend, an expert says a few quick checks now can help prevent bigger problems if roads turn icy.

Bryan Nugent, the owner of SafeWay Driving in Schertz, said his first advice is simple: avoid driving if you can.

“The thing we always tell our students is if you don’t have to do it, don’t do it,” Nugent said.

But if you do have to get on the road, Nugent said drivers should start with basic maintenance checks under the vehicle’s hood.

He recommends checking your battery and your oil level ahead of time.

If your battery is over 3 years old, you should get it changed and make sure your oil is full, Nugent said.

Next, Nugent said drivers should make sure their tires are properly inflated and take a close look at tire condition, especially if they’re not sure how old they are.

“If you can’t remember the last time you changed your tires, that’s another thing you might want to get that checked,” Nugent said.

Visibility is also key in winter weather. Nugent said windshield wipers that leave streaks should be replaced before conditions get worse.

“If your windshield wipers are streaking, that’s usually a sign you need to change them, but you don’t want to find that out during the ice storm,” Nugent said.

Nugent, who has been a professional driver for nearly 20 years, said to stay calm when driving on slick roads.

“The biggest thing you learn with those types of vehicles is don’t panic,” he said.

Nugent also recommends keeping a few items in your car in case ice builds up — including an ice scraper.

“Some things that you should keep in your trunk for this weekend, for the ice, are definitely make sure you get yourself an ice scraper. You’re going to need that,” Nugent said.

For icy headlights, he suggested using rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle or store-bought deicer instead of scraping.

“Just spray the whole light, and the alcohol will melt the ice off the light. You do not want to scrape that,” Nugent said.

And if you’re traveling during the coldest hours, that tip could matter even more.

Before leaving, Nugent said drivers should plan their route carefully and try to avoid bridges and overpasses, which often ice up first in Texas.

“If you have an accident, the most important thing is that you survive,” Nugent said. “Because you’re more important than any car.”

