Calvert demands transparency, whistleblower policy as investigation into high-ranking county officials expands

SAN ANTONIO – Citing potential conflicts of interest, Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert on Thursday asked for records related to an ongoing investigation of the county manager’s office, according to a copy of the letter provided to the KSAT 12 Defenders.

The letter asks investigators from Kelmar Global Investigations to hand over written information, recordings, photos and other materials to Commissioners Court by March 4.

Memo: Bexar County Manager David Smith directed employees to receive absolution

Sunday, a Defenders investigation revealed a list of misconduct allegations lodged against high-ranking county officials as well as members of its budget office.

Calvert’s letter claims that “between 20 and upwards of over 80 county and former county employees have come to file complaints or comments” with Kelmar, an outside firm brought in late last year after a longtime county employee accused Assistant County Manager Tina Smith-Dean of harassment and bullying.

Assistant County Manager Tina Smith-Dean. (KSAT)

Multiple sources have said the employee who filed that complaint was escorted from work Wednesday and placed on administrative leave.

Calvert has also asked that Bexar County draft a whistleblower protection policy “so that any member of the county staff is protected from retaliation.”

County staffers who have spoken with the Defenders the past two months have painted a work environment where the same set of rules does not apply to all employees.

A representative of Kelmar did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

During an interview earlier this month Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said staff with workplace issues did not need to worry about their concerns being heard and went as far as to say they could lodge their complaints during Commissioners Court.

County employees have scoffed at that suggestion, claiming there are no protections in place for employees who voice their complaints publicly.