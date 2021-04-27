5 calls for sex offenses at Children’s Shelter facilities since February, records show

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have investigated at least four sexual offenses at Children’s Shelter facilities and responded to a separate call for lewd conduct since the start of February, records obtained Tuesday by the KSAT 12 Defenders confirm.

Confirmation of the calls for service from SAPD comes a day after the shelter was forced to remove any remaining children from its emergency shelter after a state-instituted placement hold went into effect there.

Officials from the Department of Family and Protective Services have not said if any of the calls to SAPD factored into the hold being put in place but confirmed the remaining children at the emergency shelter had been placed elsewhere.

Two of the calls, for sex offenses involving a child, originated at the shelter’s main campus in the 2900 block of W. Woodlawn and include an investigation launched less than a week ago, records show.

Three of the calls, two of which were for sex offenses involving a child, originated at the shelter’s facility in the 4000 block of High Ridge Circle.

SAPD officers also responded to the High Ridge Circle complex on March 1 for a report of lewd conduct, but no report was generated and the department’s media services office did not receive preliminary information on it, SAPD officials said Tuesday.

Officials declined to release additional details on any of the sexual offenses, citing their “sensitive nature.”

A sign posted at the High Ridge Circle location stated that its intake center has been relocated to a DFPS office on Southeast Military Drive.

