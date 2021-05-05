Report: 23 Texas foster kids have died in state custody since July 2019

CORPUS CHRISTI – Editor’s note: Some of the details in the report may be disturbing or hard to read for some viewers.

Twenty-three foster care children in Texas have died the past 21 months while in state custody, according to a massive report filed Tuesday as part of a decade-old federal lawsuit.

While locations and identities were not provided for most of the deaths, the report does detail suicide attempts, sexual misconduct reports and other issues at Bexar County facilities.

The report also shows that 12% of the nearly 10,000 children who are in state custody are from Bexar County, more than any other county in Texas, including larger Harris and Dallas counties. Harris County has more than twice as many people.

The report and two appendices — completed by monitors assigned by the federal court and totaling well over 500 pages — outlined progress and notable failures among the entities that make up the state’s foster care fabric. (You can read the report in full at the bottom of this article.)

The class-action lawsuit, filed by a child advocacy group more than 10 years ago, remains ongoing despite the state’s repeated attempts to institute court-ordered reforms.

While many of the children who died had significant medical issues, six deaths were attributed to caregivers who abused or neglected the child in connection to his or her death. Abuse from a caregiver is considered likely in a seventh death, records show.

Other deaths include a child who drowned and another child who ran away from care and was later found murdered on the side of a road, the report states.

