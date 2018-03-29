Community members push for voters to approve NISD school bond in May election

SAN ANTONIO - Community members are pushing for voters to approve the Northside Independent School District’s 2018 school bond in May.

Superintendent Brian Woods said a majority of the $848 million bond — about 67 percent — would go to renovate and upgrade the older school. More than half of the district’s schools are at least 20 years old.

“About two-thirds of the dollars in this bond proposal are actually tied to those older campuses, where it's been awhile since we did large-scale work to bring those schools up to standard, like the ones we would build new in other parts of the district,” Woods said.

Even though Northside ISD just opened a new high school in August, the district is preparing to build another one to alleviate overcrowding at the new school. It would be one of four new schools to be built.

The proposed 2018 school bond will also continue work to make schools safer by completing bullet-resistant security lobbies at elementary schools with access control.

The school bond election will be May 5.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.