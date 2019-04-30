'American Ninja Warrior' on the water? Floating water park opening Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures is opening Saturday for the 2019 summer season.

The floating water park includes a 600-foot challenge course on the water with floating obstacles like monkey bars, climbing walls, slides, hurdles, balance beams and bridges.

There is also an aqua park area for Texas adventurers looking for a less challenging water experience.

The aqua park includes a 25-foot floating trampoline, a free-fall slide and jumping tower.

Saddle floats and chaise loungers are complimentary if you prefer a more relaxed day in the water.

Reservations are required to avoid overcrowding and include a single, 45-minute session on the challenge course and unlimited access to the aqua park.

Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures

Passes are $54 per person and only available for guests ages 7 and up. No one younger than 7 years or shorter than 45 inches is allowed to enter the park, according to the company's website.

Get more information about Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures here.

