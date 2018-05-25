High levels of fecal bacteria reported at some Texas beaches ahead of Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO - Many Texans will be hitting the Gulf Coast for the Memorial Day weekend, but before heading out, it’s good to be aware of the fecal bacteria levels at beaches.

TexasBeachWatch.com monitors the water quality at selected recreational beaches along the Texas coast in Aransas, Brazoria, Cameron, Galveston, Harris, and Jefferson, Matagorda, Nueces and San Patricio counties.

Water samples are collected and tested for high amounts of fecal bacteria.

As of Friday morning, only a few beaches were reporting high levels of bacteria, according to the site.

They are Cole Park No. 4 near Corpus Christi and Center Road off the Bolivar Peninsula.

A handful of other beaches are reporting medium levels, but a majority of beaches are low.

The water quality information on the site is updated each time sample results are entered into the database.

