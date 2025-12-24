San Antonio Zoo announces $8 admission for Christmas Day The discounted admission is part of Locals Day The San Antonio Zoo is offering a special Locals Day on Christmas. (Copyright San Antonio Zoo) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is giving the gift of discounted admission this holiday season.
Available on Christmas Day only, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., families can enjoy attractions for $8, according to a news release.
During the day, exhibits such as the new
Congo Falls are on display. It opened on Dec. 13 and features seven gorillas.
At night, you can enjoy
Zoo Lights. Featuring all-new attractions until Jan. 4, fans can enjoy LED light displays, festive music and pictures with Santa.
According to the release, you do not need to display proof of residence to get in on this discount. All guests are welcome for this promotion.
The zoo will announce more Locals Day in 2026. You can look out for that on
its website. Read more on KSAT:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Avery Meurer headshot
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.
From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 ▶ 2:16 From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life ▶ 0:55 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life Erica Hernandez talked to Fluffy about his special relationship with San Antonio. ▶ 1:39 Erica Hernandez talked to Fluffy about his special relationship with San Antonio. FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online ▶ 1:41 FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston ▶ 0:51 Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston Here's where letters to Santa go every Christmas ▶ 1:36 Here's where letters to Santa go every Christmas TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project ▶ 1:21 TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave ▶ 1:30 Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave Caught on camera: Shootout between man, BCSO deputies leaves neighborhood shocked ▶ 1:57 Caught on camera: Shootout between man, BCSO deputies leaves neighborhood shocked San Antonio police urge reporting of minor porch thefts ▶ 1:18 San Antonio police urge reporting of minor porch thefts Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer ▶ 1:04 Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space ▶ 0:45 Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January ▶ 1:06 Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says ▶ 0:58 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says What parents can do to help children stay safe online ▶ 0:56 What parents can do to help children stay safe online Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 ▶ 0:57 Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record ▶ 0:53 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' ▶ 1:51 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays ▶ 1:08 Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program ▶ 0:56 Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says ▶ 0:50 Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree ▶ 1:52 West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead ▶ 1:14 Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop ▶ 0:20 Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop Previous photo Next photo