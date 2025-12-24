San Antonio Zoo announces $8 admission for Christmas Day

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is giving the gift of discounted admission this holiday season.

Available on Christmas Day only, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., families can enjoy attractions for $8, according to a news release.

During the day, exhibits such as the new Congo Falls are on display. It opened on Dec. 13 and features seven gorillas.

At night, you can enjoy Zoo Lights. Featuring all-new attractions until Jan. 4, fans can enjoy LED light displays, festive music and pictures with Santa.

According to the release, you do not need to display proof of residence to get in on this discount. All guests are welcome for this promotion.

The zoo will announce more Locals Day in 2026. You can look out for that on its website.

