Hiring Heroes Career Fair to be held at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO - A career fair for veterans, service members who are leaving the military, military spouses and primary caregivers is being held at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston on Wednesday.

The Hiring Heroes Career Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sam Houston Community Center at 1395 Chaffee Road.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to talk with representatives from the Department of Defense, other federal agencies and private sector recruiters.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.