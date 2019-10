SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking help to identify a man who was discovered dead at a VIA bus stop in downtown San Antonio in May.

The man was transported to St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital, where he remained until Sept. 7.

The man is described between 40 to 70 years of age, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds.

If anyone can find a relative of the man or identify him, please contact 210-335-4011.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.