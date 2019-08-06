Inmate facing murder charge dies at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old inmate facing a murder charge died late Monday night at the Bexar County Jail, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Enrique Perez, 25, was discovered unresponsive by a cellmate who then alerted authorities.

Despite the attempts of both deputies and medical staff within the Detention Center, Perez was pronounced dead just before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Perez was arrested in Blanco County and booked for murder August 1 in the death of Mary Lou Rodriguez, who was reported missing on July 27. Rodriguez's body was later found in Lampasas County.

The BCSO said in a press release that all face-to-face observation checks were conducted leading up to Perez's death. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) has been notified to ensure that policies and procedures were followed in accordance with jail requirements.

The BCSO said their Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, and the Public Integrity Unit will now conduct an investigation into the death as well.

