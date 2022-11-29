81º

KSAT Investigates

Pearsall ISD board member arrested, accused in 2021 theft

Tommy Navarro, 45, turned himself in to Frio County Jail last week, officials say

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, Tommy Navarro, Pearsall Independent School District, Frio County Jail, Crime, Pearsall
Tommy Navarro (Frio County Jail)

PEARSALL, Texas – A Pearsall Independent School District board member faces a misdemeanor theft charge after turning himself in to authorities in Frio County earlier this month.

Tommy Navarro, 45, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft of property between $750 and $2,500.

The alleged theft occurred in early 2021, Pearsall Police Department Chief Daniel Flores confirmed via email Tuesday.

Flores said Navarro turned himself in to the Frio County Jail last week, shortly after the warrant was issued for his arrest.

Flores declined to release additional details about the case and referred further inquiries to Frio County officials.

Frio County Jail officials released Navarro’s booking photo Tuesday afternoon.

Navarro currently serves as the Position 5 board member for Pearsall ISD, according to the district’s website.

Superintendent Dr. Norbert Rodriguez did not respond to multiple emails and calls seeking comment Tuesday.

Navarro did not respond to a phone call or text messages made to his last listed number.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram