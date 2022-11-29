Pearsall ISD board member arrested, accused in 2021 theft

PEARSALL, Texas – A Pearsall Independent School District board member faces a misdemeanor theft charge after turning himself in to authorities in Frio County earlier this month.

Tommy Navarro, 45, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft of property between $750 and $2,500.

The alleged theft occurred in early 2021, Pearsall Police Department Chief Daniel Flores confirmed via email Tuesday.

Flores said Navarro turned himself in to the Frio County Jail last week, shortly after the warrant was issued for his arrest.

Flores declined to release additional details about the case and referred further inquiries to Frio County officials.

Frio County Jail officials released Navarro’s booking photo Tuesday afternoon.

Navarro currently serves as the Position 5 board member for Pearsall ISD, according to the district’s website.

Superintendent Dr. Norbert Rodriguez did not respond to multiple emails and calls seeking comment Tuesday.

Navarro did not respond to a phone call or text messages made to his last listed number.