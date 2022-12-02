La Salle County medical director arrested in San Antonio on child pornography charge

Dr. Gregory Roth is charged with possession of child pornography.

SAN ANTONIO – The medical director of La Salle County was arrested in San Antonio this week after state investigators found him in possession of child pornography, warrant paperwork obtained Friday by KSAT Investigates shows.

Dr. Gregory Roth, 65, was taken into custody Wednesday on the third-degree felony charge.

He was released from the Bexar County Jail Thursday after posting a $100,000 bond.

WARNING: Graphic content below

An 18-month investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit determined that Roth used a file-hosting service in April 2021 to upload an image of a girl between the ages of 6 and 8 engaged in a sex act with a man, Roth’s warrant states.

The file hosting company flagged the upload in May 2021 and submitted the information to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The account associated with the upload was traced back to Roth and the login history showed the account had been accessed using an IP address assigned to his Shavano Park home.

Roth, who was serving as medical director of La Salle County, was terminated from the position Thursday, following his arrest.

La Salle County Judge Joel Rodriguez Jr. called the arrest a “shocking situation” Friday and said he had no choice but to let go of Roth.

Roth had played a big role in creating a hub in La Salle County for COVID-19 vaccinations, Rodriguez said.

Roth has also been affiliated with a long list of San Antonio area hospitals and clinics, according to a background check.

Roth did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday.

He is scheduled for a prehearing in 186th District Court on Dec. 27.