Motel 6 employee in San Antonio accused of attempting to sexually assault guest in room

SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a Northeast Side motel was arrested this month after San Antonio police said he attempted to sexually assault a guest inside her room.

Nareshkumar Patel, 53, was charged Jan. 12 with attempted sexual assault, a third-degree felony.

WARNING: Descriptions of attempted sexual assault below

Patel is accused of entering a guest’s room on Jan. 11 at a Motel 6 in the 5500 block of Pan-Am Expressway, near Loop 410 and Rittiman Road, and putting the woman in a “bear hug,” an SAPD incident report states.

Patel then rubbed his face all over the woman’s face and told her “we have fun now,” according to the report.

The alleged victim attempted to call her girlfriend, but the phone went to voicemail.

Patel eventually took the phone and slammed it onto a table in the room, the report states.

Patel “yanked” the woman’s shorts down, attempted to pull his pants down and then tried to push the woman onto the bed, according to the report.

He offered to pay the alleged victim $20, but she “continuously pulled away and told him ‘no,’” the report states.

After the incident, which the alleged victim said lasted about two minutes, she rubbed a piece of plastic inside her mouth to capture Patel’s DNA and put it in a cup, according to the report.

After San Antonio police arrived, the woman played the voicemail left on her girlfriend’s phone during the struggle.

The recording contained the alleged victim’s voice and a man’s voice and captured audio of a possible struggle, the report states.

Motel surveillance video viewed by SAPD showed Patel enter the woman’s room and then leave two minutes later.

Patel, while being interrogated with the use of a translator, denied the accusations and refused to provide a buccal swab of his DNA, the report states.

He was then booked on the felony charge.

Patel was released on $50,000 bond on Jan. 13.

An employee of the motel who answered the phone Thursday afternoon said the police have “incorrect information” about what took place.

The voice mailbox for Patel’s attorney was full and not accepting messages Thursday afternoon.

Patel is scheduled for a prehearing in 437th District Court on Feb. 14., court records show.

If you are a sexual assault victim (or suspect you may be), there are several resources available in the San Antonio area.