‘Very aggressive’ SAPD officer suspended 10 days after detaining man at the wrong address

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who showed up the wrong address and later tripped a man while trying to detain him has been suspended 10 days, city discipline records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Officer Bless Achor, a five-year veteran of SAPD, was suspended for rules violations, including conduct prejudicial to good order and for use of force violations.

Achor was one of three officers who showed up at a Southeast Side home in late February for a burglary call.

Achor told the other officers during the call, “He’s the guy, get him!” the discipline paperwork states.

The homeowner, Alex Delgado, told KSAT earlier this year that Achor was “very aggressive” as Delgado was pushed into his own residence, forced to the ground and handcuffed.

Delgado said officers eventually retrieved his identification from inside the home and determined he was not the person they were searching for.

The officers were supposed to respond to the home next to Delgado’s, Achor’s discipline paperwork states.

An SAPD incident report noted that officers made contact with Delgado and his girlfriend after “mistaking their house” for the one they had been dispatched to, but did not state that a physical altercation took place.

An internal investigation determined Achor kicked or tripped Delgado and used force that was unnecessary, records show.

KSAT could find no record that the other two officers at the scene, Rogelio Guillen and Cyreena Rodriguez, were suspended for the incident.

Achor was handed a contemplated 15-day suspension in June, which was shortened to 10 days after Achor met with SAPD Chief William McManus.

Achor’s suspension ended Thursday, city HR records show.

