‘She got punished for getting hurt’: Son says Northside ISD failed educator after career-ending fall at school

SAN ANTONIO – A fall in a school hallway ended a longtime Northside ISD educator’s career and life. Her son believes the district failed to support her during her recovery.

Evangeline Riojas’ calling was working with children.

The 80-year-old dedicated her life to working as a teacher and counselor for NISD. She had worked for the district for over 50 years.

“I tried to get her to retire,” said Evangeline’s son, Chris Riojas. “And she said, ‘When I stop loving what I’m doing, I’ll think about retiring.‘”

In August 2024, a fire drill at Passmore Elementary changed everything.

Evangeline held a student’s hand when the district said she tripped over her feet and fell. Her leg was bleeding and she couldn’t move.

“She kind of twisted and landed everything on her knee, which in turn broke her femur and broke part of her kneecap,” Chris Riojas recalled.

A broken femur led to over a dozen surgeries. Chris said an infection forced doctors to amputate his mother’s leg.

Despite those challenges, Chris said his mother wanted to get back to class.

“She was saying, ‘Let me, let me go ‘til the end of ... until Christmas so that I can see the kids and tell them I’m leaving,‘” Chris Riojas recalled. “‘And then I’ll retire going into the spring.‘”

Evangeline never got that chance.

After months in the hospital and a rehabilitation center, she died in March 2025.

Chris told KSAT Investigates he had not heard directly from the district. He laid out his frustration in an open letter to the district.

“Once she ran out of FMLA and sick days, and PTO, they cut off all her benefits that Northside (ISD) contributed to,” he said.

Chris said that while she was being treated, financial support shifted.

Records show workers’ compensation gave Evangeline half of her weekly paycheck a week after her fall.

“She got punished for getting hurt at a school doing her job,” said Chris.

In a statement to KSAT, Northside ISD Assistant Superintendent of Communications Barry Perez said the district adhered to all Worker’s Compensation Program protocols and other state requirements in addressing her accidental fall.

“The Worker’s Compensation program pays for benefits like medical care to treat employees who are injured while on the job,” Perez said.

KSAT asked Chris what he hopes would change.

“They recognize everybody ... for what they contribute to the district,” said Chris. “... I feel my mother left this world a much better place.”

Northside ISD said colleagues from Passmore Elementary and the district kept in touch with Evangeline while she was being treated.

