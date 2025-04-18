‘Very scared’: SAPD officer suspended after woman reports several unannounced visits, attempted kiss

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was served a 45-day suspension after he stopped by a woman’s home several times unannounced and even tried to kiss her, records show.

In November 2024, records show the woman made a formal complaint about Officer Anthony Aldaco, a six-year veteran of SAPD.

The woman, whose name has been removed from the records, told investigators that she first met Aldaco in March 2024.

Records state Aldaco went to the woman’s home to check on her while she was experiencing a mental health episode. He had to emergency detain her and take the woman to a facility, suspension records indicate.

Weeks after leaving the facility, the woman said Aldaco dropped by her home unannounced. Aldaco made several other visits between March and November 2024, and records show that some of these visits happened while he was on duty.

On one of those visits in May 2024, the woman said Aldaco stopped by while off-duty and offered to take her to grab food.

The woman told investigators that she went with Aldaco because she felt “vulnerable” and “wanted someone to talk to,” according to suspension paperwork.

After swinging by a drive-thru, the woman said Aldaco drove to Palo Alto Terrace Park, locked the doors and unbuckled his seatbelt.

The woman said at one point that she believed Aldaco leaned in for a kiss.

“... I was very nervous, I was very uncomfortable, and I was very scared,” the woman said.

Aldaco made headlines last year after he shocked a man with a Taser weapon. Cellphone camera footage shared with KSAT Investigates shows the force was strong enough to knock the man out of one of his shoes.

Witnesses to the incident told KSAT that Aldaco used excessive force, while SAPD said the officer acted appropriately “in a very tense situation.”

