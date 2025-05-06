Injured on the job, Northside ISD teacher fights for her return to class

SAN ANTONIO – Bites and scratches are part of the painful price Grace Zamarron has paid for her profession.

For months, KSAT Investigates has been reporting on the growing issue of teachers being hurt on the job by students. Over the last two school years, we found more than 4,000 injuries reported by educators in Bexar County.

While the bruises and scars have faded, the special education teacher’s love for her students has strengthened.

This school year is her first as an adapted learning environment teacher at Evers Elementary School, but Zamarron said she began working there as a substitute teacher in 2021.

“These kids don’t necessarily always get the love and care they need,” Zamarron said. “They’re some of the most special students, not because they’re special needs, but because they are so sweet. They’re so kind. They are so loving.”

In February 2024, Zamarron said she was helping a student when she was injured.

“All of her weight shifted onto my wrist and twisted it,” she said. “So, it was initially diagnosed as a sprain.”

Zamarron said the sprain was, in fact, a torn ligament that required surgery.

“Do you blame the student at all?” KSAT asked Zamarron.

“No. She can’t control it,” said Zamarron. “Anything these kids do, they can’t control.”

The pain in her wrist continues to linger.

“It’s been terrible, honestly,” Zamarron said. Doctors told her the injury would get better after the surgery. Instead, it got worse.

Records show doctors gave her a laundry list of restrictions. She wasn’t allowed to use her right hand to list, grasp, squeeze, push or pull.

During the 2024-25 school year, Zamarron said she has missed school 17 times, with ten of those absences attributed to workers’ comp appointments.

In March 2024, Northside ISD placed her on administrative leave. Zamarron believes that move was made in retaliation for the absences and complaints about not following the restrictions.

Zamarron resigned from her position, which she said she felt pressured to do.

“I just left my kids without knowing what was going on,” Zamarron said. “I literally had to take my stuff and leave.”

“Do you think the district has done enough to support injured teachers like you?” KSAT asked her.

“They haven’t,” Zamarron replied. “... It sends the message (that) they don’t care.”

In a statement to KSAT, Northside ISD Assistant Superintendent for Communications Barry Perez said Zamarron’s claims “are not a complete reflection of the situation.”

Perez declined to comment further because of the ongoing investigation but said the district follows all relevant workers’ compensation laws and procedures.

The special education teacher hopes that sharing her story could lead to changes in the district.

“I hope it gets the district to realize, like, ‘Hey, maybe we are doing something wrong.’” Zamarron said. “Like, yes, these kids can’t control it, but the district should give us more resources to be able to help them.”

She has since filed a grievance with the district to return to Evers Elementary.

“All that and you still want to go back to the classroom?” KSAT asked her.

“Yes,” responded Zamarron. “Yeah, my parents think I’m insane for it, but I’m like, when you work with these kids on a day-to-day, you’ll see why.”

