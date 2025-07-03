SAPD suspends officer for forcing his way into home, punching glass while drunk, records show

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department suspended an officer who forced his way into a far West Side home and punched glass in the front door, city discipline records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Officer Daniel Casas was handed a 15-day suspension in late April for rules violations, including conduct prejudicial to good order and intoxication while off duty, according to records.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report states Casas showed up at a home in a neighborhood off Potranco Road around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2024.

Casas, who was off duty, pushed past a woman who answered the door and forced his way into the home after noticing a truck parked in the driveway, the incident report states.

Casas repeatedly ordered the woman to have another man inside the home come outside for a “possible altercation,” the suspension records state.

Casas, who was described as intoxicated, then punched the front door, causing glass to crack, the incident report and his suspension records state.

Deputies who arrived on the scene declined to charge Casas, since the woman was not injured and Casas was still listed as an owner of the home, the BCSO incident report states.

Casas has worked for SAPD since 2019.

Casas finished serving the suspension in early June, discipline records show.

