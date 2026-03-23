From Colorado to Texas: How strategy, legislation and training aim to tackle classroom violence

SAN ANTONIO – From a teacher shot by a 6-year-old in Virginia to an assistant principal in North Texas who lost her eye, violence in classrooms is forcing schools and lawmakers to confront a difficult question: what actually works to keep educators safe?

KSAT Investigates has spent the last two years looking for answers — examining what other states are doing, pressing Texas lawmakers and tracking efforts closer to home aimed at preventing injuries and supporting teachers.

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Colorado task force outlines solutions to improve teacher safety and prevent classroom violence

In Colorado, a statewide survey released in 2024 revealed more than half of teachers who responded said they had been physically hurt by a student — a number that surprised even those tasked with improving school safety.

“I was shocked,” said Christine Harms, director of the Colorado Office of School Safety. “Not only because of how many teachers have suffered this, but how many times this happens in elementary schools.”

That data led to the creation of a state task force focused on solutions. The group developed what it calls a “roadmap for action,” which includes increasing staff training, improving school culture and investing more funding — something leaders there believe could have the greatest impact.

Harms said one of the most important steps other states can take is gathering better data.

“Doing a survey like that in Texas would probably be really helpful,” she said, “not only with educators, but also with parents, because we need their cooperation as well.”

As House Bill 6 rolls out, KSAT pushes lawmakers on what more can be done

In Texas, lawmakers acknowledge the issue — but differ on how to address it.

“I don’t know that there is an easy, clear-cut answer,” said State Sen. Donna Campbell.

State Rep. Diego Bernal said more needs to be done.

“I think the state could do more. It’s not doing enough,” he said.

Others, like State Rep. Alan Schoolcraft, pointed to factors outside the classroom.

“I think we have these kinds of problems with violence and discipline in schools because parents aren’t teaching the children,” he said, adding that legislation alone cannot solve the issue.

One of the state’s main responses so far is House Bill 6, signed into law in 2025, which gives schools more flexibility when disciplining students.

Some school leaders supported the measure, saying it could help address disruptive or dangerous behavior. But critics argue it falls short.

“You need to have more support, and the bill doesn’t do that,” Bernal said, pointing to staffing shortages educators say contribute to unsafe conditions.

Federal grant funds training aimed at improving school response to violence against teachers

While the state waits to see how the law plays out, other efforts are already underway.

The Texas School Safety Center in San Marcos is using a $1.3 million federal grant to develop new training aimed not just at teachers — but at administrators.

“So from this grant, one of the key things that we learned is that educators oftentimes are leaving the profession not just because of the victimization itself, but it’s because of administrator response,” said director Kathy Martinez-Prather.

The goal is to better equip school leaders to support staff after incidents of violence — something experts say can make a critical difference in whether teachers stay in the profession.

“Make sure that all of our staff feel safe,” Martinez-Prather said.

For families like Margo Jimenez’s, those changes can’t come soon enough.

Her husband, Alfred “Mr. Fred” Jimenez, died in 2024 after being pushed by a student at a Northside ISD school.

She believes more support and stronger protections for educators could help prevent tragedies like his.

“We have to protect them,” she said. “They’re the educators — they’re the ones who are helping us.”

Tell us your story

KSAT Investigates reporter Daniela Ibarra is not done investigating violence against teachers in the classroom, and she needs your help.

If you’ve experienced violence in the classroom or if you’re the parent of a student who has injured a teacher and want to share your story, we want to hear from you.

You can share your story and any photos or videos of the injuries or aftermath by filling out this form or by emailing Ibarra at dibarra@ksat.com.

Daniela is an IRE 2025 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellow. This story is part of her yearlong project focusing on teacher injuries by students.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.