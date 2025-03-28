Texas superintendents hope bill curbs violence against teachers in classrooms

AUSTIN, Texas – Dozens of Texas superintendents met with lawmakers this month in Austin to back a bill some believe could curb violence against teachers in the classroom.

This is an issue KSAT Investigates has been digging into for months.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Dr. David Vinson, superintendent at Wylie Independent School District in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, wanted to make sure lawmakers knew where he stood.

“I don’t want to come back here,” Vinson told KSAT Investigates. “I want to get this done, and I want to get back (to Wylie ISD).”

The longtime educator said the concerns he has aren’t unique.

“We had a principal the other day with two black eyes because she was trying to restrain the kid,” Vinson said. “That was a first grader.”

Kerrville ISD Superintendent Dr. Brent Ringo said his teachers aren’t immune.

“We do see an increased behavior,” Ringo said. “A violent outburst at the elementary level.”

Across the state, the injuries teachers get from students are serious and can be fatal.

Fred Jimenez, an instructional aid at Brandeis High School, died in February 2024 after being hurt by a student.

More than 4,000 reports of student-caused injuries were reported by Bexar County teachers over the last two school years, according to analysis by KSAT Investigates.

During our search, we learned that there was a lack of previous data, which makes it harder to identify any trends in student-caused injuries.

Classroom violence against educators is why Vinson and Ringo are asking lawmakers to support House Bill 6, which would give educators more authority on how to discipline disruptive students.

Critics of the bill, such as Texas Appleseed Senior Staff Attorney Renuka Rege, said it does not address the root cause of behavioral issues.

“I would say this bill is a step backwards in that direction,” Rege said.

Rege views the bill as a band-aid.

“Do you believe that this bill will help keep teachers safe from experiencing violence in the classroom?” KSAT Investigates asked.

“Unfortunately, we don’t, because for the most part, the bill is taking the approach of maybe making it easier to send kids out of the classroom temporarily,” Rege said.

While the bill isn’t the ultimate fix to a growing issue, Vinson hopes lawmakers see it as a step towards safer classrooms.

“I hope that they realize that there’s an issue and that there’s common sense reform that we can make happen,” Vinson said.

Legislative records show the bill is still pending in committee.

Over the next year, KSAT Investigates is committing to presenting stories about teacher safety and its impact on students.

If you’ve experienced violence in the classroom, reach out to Daniela at dibarra@ksat.com.

Daniela is an IRE 2025 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellow. This story is part of her yearlong project focusing on teacher injuries by students.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.