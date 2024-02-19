Instructional assistant dies from serious injury by student in classroom at Brandeis High School

SAN ANTONIO – An instructional assistant who was seriously injured in a Brandeis High School classroom earlier this month has died.

Alfred “Mr. Fred” Jimenez, 73, died at a hospital over the weekend from injuries he sustained on the morning of Feb. 7 in a class of students with severe learning and emotional disabilities.

“The injury occurred while the employee was attempting to redirect a student. In the course of the interaction with the student, the employee fell to the floor and sustained a head injury,” said district spokesman Barry Perez.

According to the district, Jimenez was employed by NISD since 2014.

“The entire Bronco family is grieving his loss. His impact on the campus was far reaching and impacted students and staff both in and out of the classroom,” a letter co-signed by the principal and district superintendent stated.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Jimenez Family during this challenging time. We remain dedicated to providing support to Mrs. Jimenez and her family. In addition, counselors will also be available to support students and staff at the campus. We ask that you keep those affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

Perez said that Northside ISD police are investigating the incident and said campus administrators are following the district’s Student Code of Conduct.