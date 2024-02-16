70º
Instructional assistant seriously injured by student in classroom at Brandeis High School

Employee was transported to a hospital by EMS

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – An instructional assistant in a Brandeis High School classroom was seriously injured by a student earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the Northside Independent School District confirmed that the incident happened on the morning of Feb. 7 in a class of students with severe learning and emotional disabilities.

“The injury occurred while the employee was attempting to redirect a student. In the course of the interaction with the student, the employee fell to the floor and sustained a head injury,” said District spokesman Barry Perez.

The employee was transported to a hospital by emergency medical services.

“Campus administrators began an investigation and are following the district’s Student Code of Conduct in addressing the matter. In addition, Northside ISD Police are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident,” Perez said.

