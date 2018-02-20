LIVE: Authorities engaged in standoff on I-35 at Schwab Road; traffic shut down in both directions

SCHERTZ, Texas - Authorities are engaged in a standoff with an individual at Interstate 35 at Schwab Road. The highway is shut down in both directions.

Comal County officials said it started as a pursuit in New Braunfels. The Comal County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation, but the New Braunfels Police Department is the lead agency.

Sky 12 is flying over the scene. Police cruisers have surrounded a vehicle with several bullet holes that is parked in the opposite direction of traffic.

Officers have their weapons drawn at an individual in the car and a SWAT truck is at the scene. Authorities also have a K-9 unit at the scene.

The Schertz Police Department is asking people to avoid the area, but has not released additional information about the situation.

The incident is causing a traffic backup that spans several miles.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide details as they become available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.