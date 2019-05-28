Local school districts to offer free meals over the summer

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of San Antonio children rely on free breakfast and lunch programs at school. For some, it may be the only nutrition they receive in a day.

There are several federally funded programs that ensure that free breakfasts and lunches continue to be offered over the summer. The Seamless Summer Nutrition Program is required by law in districts with a large demographic of "free" eligible students.

Any student is eligible to eat at the participating schools. The meals are free to anyone 18 years old or younger.

To find a serving site near you, visit www.summerfood.org, call 211, or text FOODTX to 877-877.

East Central Independent School District:

Monday-Thursday from June 10 to Aug. 1, 2019 East Central High School Legacy Middle School Oak Crest Elementary



Edgewood Independent School District:

Idea Public Schools:

All existing campuses are participating in the Seamless Summer Option Program. Cafeterias will serve breakfast and lunch starting Monday, June 3, through Friday, Aug. 2.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Time of Service: Breakfast: 7 - 8 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.- noon

SSO service will be not available the weeks of July 1-5 and Aug. 5-9.

Campuses:

IDEA Brackenridge

IDEA Carver

IDEA Eastside

IDEA Ewing Halsell

IDEA Harvey E Najim

IDEA Ingram Hills

IDEA Judson

IDEA Mays

IDEA Monterrey Park

IDEA South Flores

IDEA Walzem

North East Independent School District:

Northside Independent School District:

For more information about summer meals available at North East ISD schools, visit www.neisd.net or call (210) 356-9100.

Click here for more information about the summer food program at NISD.

San Antonio Independent School District:

For more information visit www.saisd.net/summermeals or call 210-554-2290.

South San Independent School District:

Click here for more information about South San iSD's summer food program.

Southwest Independent School District:

Click here for more information on Southwest ISD's summer food program.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.