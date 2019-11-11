Veteran astronaut visits middle school to teach about importance of STEM
Students at Brentwood Middle School spent Veterans Day with veteran NASA astronaut Dr. Bernard Harris, who was in town to celebrate the three winners from the grand STEM challenge. The challenge had students design and build a project with a solution to an everyday problem.
