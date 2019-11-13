Authorities search for SA man convicted of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Rogelio Rojas Jaramillo Jr. for failing to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

“In December of last year, a warrant was issued for Jaramillo’s arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 187th District Court," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

In July 2012, Jaramillo, 27, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to five years in prison. He is also required to report a change of address with law enforcement for the rest of his life.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Jaramillo’s arrest.