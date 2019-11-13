Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in WingStop robbery

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery of a WingStop on the city’s West Side.

The robbery occurred Oct. 28 at the WingStop located near Loop 1604 and Culebra Road.

According to police, the suspects (seen above) walked up to the counter and demanded money from the registers.

Police said one of the assailants displayed a handgun during the robbery.

The suspects then fled the location in a light-colored, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.