Lyft scooters to leave San Antonio, city says

Company withdraws from RFP solicitation process

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Dockless scooter and rideshare company Lyft announced Thursday it would remove its scooters from San Antonio and withdraw from the city’s request for proposal solicitation process.

City of San Antonio staff recommend only 3,000 scooter permits

The city said staff members will continue negotiations with Lime and Razor, and they will “revise the recommendation to City Council which may or may not replace Lyft.”

Scooter company Bird ranked fourth in the city’s final evaluation rank.

Staff members will present their revised recommendation before the proposal is put on the Dec. 12 City Council meeting agenda.

