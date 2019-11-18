Homicide investigation underway after fatal stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a fatal stabbing reported Saturday night on the North Side.

Officers were called to the 16200 block of San Pedro around 10:15 p.m., according to preliminary information provided by the department.

They found a 27-year-old man lying near the front door steps of the home.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, told police that he got into an argument with the victim and stabbed him in self-defense.

“The suspect said that the victim held him in a headlock which compromised his ability to breathe,” police wrote.

The stabbing victim was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The case remained under investigation Monday, and charges are still pending.