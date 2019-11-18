Man killed with baseball bat during robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was hit and killed with a baseball bat during a robbery outside a Northwest Side gas station late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the parking lot of a Citgo gas station in the 1300 block of Gardina, not far from Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the victim was assaulted by three men, one with a baseball bat who struck him in the head.

A witness told police they saw the men running away following the robbery.

Emergency crews tried to revive the man for roughly 40 minutes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age were not disclosed.

Police said they do think drugs may have played a part in the attack.