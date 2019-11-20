SA man convicted of raping boy, 9, wanted on new charge

SAN ANTONIO – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for a convicted sex offender accused of failing to comply with his probation conditions.

Timothy Lott, 49, was convicted in 2003 of aggravated sexual assault. The victim was a 9-year-old boy, according to online records.

Lott was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is required to register his address with law enforcement for the rest of his life.

“His last known place of residence was on the Northeast Side of San Antonio,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that can lead to Lott’s arrest.