SAN ANTONIO – A mysterious bullet pierced the ceiling of a south Bexar County home, striking a woman inside.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman was visiting the home in the 25500 block of Sunset Road near the Bexar-Atascosa County line.

As she walked through the house, she heard a shot and then felt a sting in the upper left side of her chest, deputies said.

The woman reached inside her blouse and found the bullet, and then looked to the spot where the shot ripped through the ceiling.

The woman had a bruise and burn at the point where the bullet struck, deputies said.

BCSO is now investigating who fired the shot.