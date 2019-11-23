SAN ANTONIO – Gunfire struck a taco truck and sent tacos and cooking supplies flying off the shelves late Friday on the South Side.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of SW Military Drive around 10:45 p.m. Friday for shots fired.

San Antonio police said two men admitted to pulling the trigger.

Investigators confirmed that at least one bullet struck El Gallo Tapatío taco truck that was parked near the intersection of SW Military Drive and Kelsey Avenue. The truck has since been removed from the scene.

The owner of the food truck said he was in the middle of making a taco order when he heard shots being fired.

“I was very, very scared," the owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "I did not know if they were going to keep shooting or not, so I laid on the floor and called 911.”

No injuries were reported.

A sergeant with SAPD confirmed to KSAT 12 that two men admitted to firing several rounds. The suspects’ charges are pending.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.