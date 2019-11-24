SAN ANTONIO – A car was hit by a train along Loop 410 Saturday night after a woman accidentally drove into a ditch.

The woman in her 60s wasn’t paying attention when she took a turn in her car, leading her into a ditch and into the path of unit train just before 9 p.m., police said.

The train derailed following the wreck, police said.

No one was injured in the wreck, and no charges are pending.