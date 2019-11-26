SAN ANTONIO – A woman was detained for suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning after she crashed into a San Antonio police officer’s patrol car, officials said.

The woman ran a red light around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Pecos La Trinidad and Alamo Street near downtown, according to a sergeant at the scene.

She T-boned her grey car into the patrol vehicle after passing the red light, the sergeant said.

Bexar County jailer fired following arrest on reckless driving charge

The officer, a 14-year veteran with SAPD, was treated on scene by paramedics.

The woman in her 20s was detained for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the sergeant said.