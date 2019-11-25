SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of reckless driving, according to a news release.

Anderena Garcia, who has been with the sheriff’s office since October 2018, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. by a San Antonio police officer. She will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, according to the news release.

The BCSO Internal Affairs Unit will be conducting a separate but concurrent administrative investigation into this incident.

“The employee chose her actions poorly and will face consequences," Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement "She will be held accountable administratively to the fullest extent possible.”

Garcia’s bail was set at $500 for the Class-B misdemeanor.