SAN ANTONIO – A family returned to a damaged home late Monday night after a fire broke out.

San Antonio firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Sharmain Place after a fire erupted in the front right corner of the house.

The blaze spread to the attic before firefighters were able to quickly knock it down, according to a fire official at the scene.

The fire, determined to be electrical, caused about $60,000 in damage, the officials said.

No one was injured, and no one was at home at the time of the fire.