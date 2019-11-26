Fire causes $60,000 worth of damage to home
SAN ANTONIO – A family returned to a damaged home late Monday night after a fire broke out.
San Antonio firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Sharmain Place after a fire erupted in the front right corner of the house.
The blaze spread to the attic before firefighters were able to quickly knock it down, according to a fire official at the scene.
The fire, determined to be electrical, caused about $60,000 in damage, the officials said.
No one was injured, and no one was at home at the time of the fire.
