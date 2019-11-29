SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an assault charge for allegedly choking a woman so hard he cut off her airway, police said.

Marcelo Beltran Martinez, 25, is charged in the case.

Police said the victim was waiting to have her hair dyed at a home on the Far West Side on Wednesday. Martinez walked up to her, lifted her off her chair and forcefully choked her with both hands while yelling at her, according to arrest records.

The victim told police she tried telling Martinez she couldn’t breathe, but she was unable to because her airway was cut off. She also said her vision went black during the attack.

Police said Martinez then pushed the woman against a wall, punched a hole in it and broke a television before he left.

Martinez is charged with assault of a family member by way of choking, strangulation.