SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teenager was taken into custody overnight after being identified as one of two suspects accused of holding up a West Side food mart during a robbery last month.

Efrain Martinez, 17, has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

He was captured on surveillance camera using a handgun to rob Sam’s Corner Food Mart, located in the 700 block of Cincinnati Ave., along with another man on Oct. 27, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

‘Give me all the money’: West Side food mart owner recounts moments during armed robbery

The footage was later released as part of a Crime Stoppers report and a person recognized Martinez after seeing the story on television.

Video also showed one of the suspects taking money from the register and tossing boxes of cigarettes into a bag. The pair also ran off with jewelry belonging to the couple, including chains and a wedding ring.

No word on whether the second suspect has been arrested.

Martinez is being held on a $50,000 bond.