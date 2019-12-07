Smoke shop clerk stuffed in closet by robbers who damaged store

SAN ANTONIO – Armed robbers stuffed a North Side smoke shop employee inside a closet before causing damage to the store, police said.

Five suspects wearing black facemasks entered the smoke shop in the 11400 block of West Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Friday, police said.

They then forced the cashier into the closet at gunpoint, according to police.

Within minutes they caused thousands of dollars worth of property and merchandise damage.

Police collected fingerprints at the scene, and SAPD and DPS helicopters were called out to search for the suspects.

They remain at large at this time.

It is unclear if the cashier was injured during the robbery.