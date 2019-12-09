16 San Antonio tattoo shops offering $13 tattoos on Friday the 13th

SAN ANTONIO – It’s common practice for some tattoo shops to offer $13 tattoos in celebration of Friday the 13th and many San Antonio tattoo parlors are participating with discounted tattoo specials.

Generally, tattoo shops will have a list of flash tattoos to choose from for the $13 special, however, rules vary from parlor to parlor.

Some tattoo shops extend the Friday the 13th special through the weekend and some shops start several days early.

Call your local tattoo parlor to see if they are participating in any $13 tattoo events.

Participating parlors:

Doomsday Tattoo

Deadlights Tattoo

Ink Couture Tattoos

Master Minds Tattoo

Pleasant Dreams Co Tattoo Studio

Live Through This Tattoos

Skin Graphics Tattoo & Body Piercing

Ink & Iron

Legion Ink

Platinum Tattoos

Off the Clock Tattoo

Black Point Tattoo

Inkline Tattoo

Boardwalk Tattoos

Golden Rose Tattoo

Nite Owl Tattoo Studio

Plan ahead, as all the shops listed expect to have long lines and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Most tattoo parlors require a $7 tip or setup fee, so expect to pay more than $13.

By the way, did you know there will never be more than three Friday-the-13ths in one calendar year?