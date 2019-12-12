Man accused of sexually assaulting underage relative for 5 years

SAN ANTONIO – A man allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old relative for five years before recently going on the lam, San Antonio police say.

Rafael Flores, 43, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and booked into the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Flores sexually abused and raped the victim multiple times beginning when she was 10 years old, according to an arrest affidavit.

The assaults began when the relative and her family moved in with Flores and his family in 2014, the affidavit states.

The most recent assault occurred on Nov. 22, a day before San Antonio police responded to a sexual offense call.

Flores disappeared on Nov. 23, the affidavit states.

His wife told police that Flores said he was planning on fleeing the country.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Nov. 27, online jail records show.