SAPD: Woman asked victim for ride, stole his car

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of robbing a man of his car keys and later stealing the vehicle after asking him for a ride.

Bianca Rose Garcia, 29, was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge after the Dec. 1 incident in the 1300 block of Churing Drive, according to an affidavit for arrest.

On that day, Garcia asked the male victim, who she met at a party, for a ride to an undisclosed location, the affidavit states.

After the man arrived to pick her up, he and Garcia briefly talked in the car before she told him that she needed to tell her grandmother she was leaving.

Garcia exited the car’s passenger door when an armed man approached the driver’s door and demanded the victim to get out, the affidavit states.

Garcia then jumped to the driver’s side and attempted to start the vehicle, the affidavit states.

The victim reached into the car and pulled Garcia out of the vehicle while the male suspect pistol-whipped him, the affidavit states.

The victim ran away, heard gunshots behind him and turned around to see both suspects leave in a Ford vehicle.

He returned to his car when he “felt it was safe” and noticed Garcia stole his car keys, according to the affidavit.

He called police and told officers that he knew the woman as “Queene Bee” on Facebook.

A tow truck was called to the scene but never arrived, so the man left it parked there. When he returned the following day, he noticed the car was stolen.

The woman was arrested on Sunday when San Antonio police officers responded to a car burglary in progress in the 1800 block of Horal Drive.

The car keys from the first incident were found in Garcia’s purse, the affidavit states, and the car was found at an apartment complex parking lot.

She identified the second suspect who allegedly pistol-whipped the victim as “Josh.”

The victim later identified her in a photo lineup.

Her bond was set at $50,000, according to online jail records.