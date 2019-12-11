DEA: Tens of thousands of fake Adderall pills seized from NW Side apartment complex

A federal search warrant resulted in the recovery of tens of thousands of fake Adderall pills and manufacturing equipment at a Northwest Side apartment complex Wednesday, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Dante Sorianello said agents arrested Rose Rodriguez-Rabin, 51, a lecturer at UTSA. Brandon Simms was also arrested.

"Ms. Rodriguez-Rabin has been suspended from her duties as a lecturer in our writing program, effective immediately, pending further investigation. The UTSA Police Department is working closely with federal law enforcement officials to determine if the allegations against her extend to any criminal activity on our campuses," UTSA Chief Communications Officer Joe Izbrand said in a statement.

DEA Agents were looking into the illegal distribution of counterfeit Adderral. The fake Adderral was being made with methamphetamine, according to Sorianello.

DEA officials said the “longtime investigation” is ongoing and charges against Rodriguez and Simms will be announced at a later time.