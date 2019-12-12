Police: Man arrested for driving stolen U-Haul truck

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man early Thursday for driving a rented U-Haul truck that was reported stolen.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection New Braunfels and Montana Street.

According to police, officers were called to the area after receiving reports of a driver acting suspicious.

Police said they arrived to find several people inside the U-Haul truck. Officers ran the plates, and found that the truck was reported stolen, police said.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody after it was determined he was the person who originally rented the truck. He is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The two passengers were also initially detained, but later released, police said.