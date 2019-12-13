San Antonio guinea pig rescue at capacity is holding adoption specials

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio guinea pig rescue is promoting two adoption packages in an effort to “clear the cages."

Second Chance Cavy Rescue needs to clear its cages by Jan. 15 because it has reached full capacity, according to a news release.

The nonprofit organization that caters to abandoned and surrendered guinea pigs in South and Central Texas will host their adoption events on Saturdays.

Two specials will be offered: the “guinea pig pair special," which comes with two paired, same-sex guinea pigs and a new cage for $150, and the “jingles singles special,” which includes one male guinea pig and a gently used cage for $70.

Either package also includes a food dish, water bottle and fleece cozy sack.

The rescue strongly encourages to “adopt don’t shop” this holiday season, and instead of gifting an animal to a child, have them choose their own pet.

“Kids love coming in to choose their own guinea pig(s), and this makes them more likely to bond with, and care for, their new pet(s),” the rescue said. “This also means fewer number of surrenders at pet rescues come January and February.”

Parents are encouraged to buy a cage, supplies and a gift card for a guinea pig to “place under the tree" if they want to gift an animal for the holidays.

Full Screen 1 / 3 Clementine and Candy are available for adoption at Second Chance Cavy Rescue, 1354 Basse Road, in San Antonio

Second Chance Cavy Rescue, located at 1354 Basse Road, can no longer accept surrendered guinea pigs because it has reached capacity.

Adoption events are held from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment during the week.